Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture

Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 June 2023, 11:39
Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan will expand its grain exports to China, Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev revealed Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Minister Karashukeyev, Kazakhstan will not only expand its grain exports to its neighbor, it will also feature new exporting companies in the list of exporters.

He added that the government assumes measures to stimulate domestic business by offering it investment subsidies, subsidized loans and tax remissions.

Minister Karashukeyev also announced the start of 11 investment projects with a capacity of 58,000 tons of cereal and macaroni products as well as 21,000 tons of starch products.


Kazakhstan and China   Agriculture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts
S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts