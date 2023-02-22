Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to expand gas pipeline system transfer capacity

    22 February 2023, 11:33

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «One of the tasks of the Kazakh Energy Ministry and QazaqGaz National Company is to ensure the steady operation of gas pipelines. In order to increase the gas pipeline system transfer capacity QazaqGaz is developing a number of large infrastructure projects,» Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said, Kazinform reports.

    He noted, among the projects are the construction of the second string of the Beineu-Zhanaozen gas pipeline with a capacity of 5.8 billion cubic meters a year, and the construction of the Makat-North Caucasus gas pipeline looping with a capacity of 13.1 billion cubic meters a year.

    Another project is the gasification of thermal power stations 2 and 3 of Almaty city worth 96 billion tenge. Moreover, the construction of the fourth string of the Zhanaozen-Aktau gas pipeline and third string in Aktobe worth 75 billion tenge will start this year.


    Photo: inbusiness.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Entertainment Oil & Gas
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    1st Kazakh-Canadian Mining Forum takes place in Toronto
    Kazakh FM urges C5+1 Ministerial Meeting countries to partake in Astana Int’l Forum
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9