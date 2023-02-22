Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to expand gas pipeline system transfer capacity

22 February 2023, 11:33
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «One of the tasks of the Kazakh Energy Ministry and QazaqGaz National Company is to ensure the steady operation of gas pipelines. In order to increase the gas pipeline system transfer capacity QazaqGaz is developing a number of large infrastructure projects,» Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said, Kazinform reports.

He noted, among the projects are the construction of the second string of the Beineu-Zhanaozen gas pipeline with a capacity of 5.8 billion cubic meters a year, and the construction of the Makat-North Caucasus gas pipeline looping with a capacity of 13.1 billion cubic meters a year.

Another project is the gasification of thermal power stations 2 and 3 of Almaty city worth 96 billion tenge. Moreover, the construction of the fourth string of the Zhanaozen-Aktau gas pipeline and third string in Aktobe worth 75 billion tenge will start this year.


Photo: inbusiness.kz


