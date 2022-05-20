Kazakhstan to expand Atyrau-Kenkiyak-Kumkol oil pipeline

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Caspian Pipeline Consortium redirected over 500 thousand tons of oil through alternative routes, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov informed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Since locating damages in the maritime terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, all possible measures to restore the capacity have been taken together with the Russian side and other participants of the project. While repairing the damages, measures to redirect oil through alternative routes have been taken, with the total amount of oil being redirected to total at 561 thousand tons in April 2022,» informed Alikhan Smailov in his response to the request.

The PM promised to prevent such incidents in the future after the investigation into the cause of the damage ends.

According to the PM, a set of measures to increase oil exported through the existing routes have been developed. For example, 11mln tons of oil are being transported through the Atyrau-Samara oil pipeline given its capacity of 17mln tons a year. Also, the project for expanding the Atyrau-Kenkiyak-Kumkol oil pipeline from 6mln to 12mln tons a year with the possibility to export oil to China through the Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline, through which 11.5mln tons of oil being transported given its capacity of 20mln tons per year, is being considered.

Transportation of oil through the Aktau and Kuryk seaports to the Baku port, and further to Batumi via railway or through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

There are plans to increase the fleet of railway tanks to transport commodity oil from 1.5 to 3.5 thousand for the shipment from Tengizchevroil and further in transit through Russia to the Batumi port, as well as other ports of the Black and Baltic Seas.

«There are no problems regarding oil exports. The main route is directed to China through the main gas pipeline Kazakhstan-China,» said the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.