    Kazakhstan to exceed non-energy goods and service exports plan

    19 September 2022, 12:23

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Over the past 7 months the country’s export of non-energy goods made USD 37.5 bln,» director of the exports promotion department of the Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry Omirbek Bashtai told a press conference on the launch of the cross-border trade management program.

    He noted the ministry prioritizes boosting the exports of non-resource goods to external markets. The Head of State set an ambitious task to raise non-energy goods and service exports up to USD 41 bln by 2025. He also focused on the present exports of non-resource goods. Over the past 7 months, Kazakhstan’s exports of non-resource goods reached USD 37.5 bln that is 21% more as compared to the last year.

    As stated there it is planned to exceed the plan by 4%.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

