Kazakhstan to evacutate its nationals from quake-hit Türkiye

7 February 2023, 15:20
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh embassy is taking measures to evacuate its nationals from quake hit Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstanis currently staying in Türkiye need to pass all procedures and be ready to leave at the airport in Gaziantep.

The Kazakh nationals willing to leave need to contact:

+90 538 880 7041 – Consul Temirlan Sailauly;

+903124919100 –superintendant on duty.

At least 3,381 people have been killed as a result of major earthquakes in Türkiye.

Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras, southeastern Türkiye.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the national mourning day due to a series of earthquakes.

Notably, there are no Kazakhstani nationals among earthquake victims in Türkiye.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart Erdogan due to numerous victims as a result of earthquakes.

Photo: aa.com.tr


News