    Kazakhstan to evacuate over 4,000 tourists from abroad till March 23

    20 March 2020, 12:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to evacuate more than 5,000 tourists from abroad. Over 4,000 tourists will be evacuated on 18 flights till 23 March, Kazinform learnt from Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov who said it at an online briefing in the Government today.

    «Our goal is to evacuate more than 5,000 Kazakhstani tourists from abroad. Amid all-round suspension and reduction of flights, the entire world takes unprecedented measures to evacuate the people by charter flights. Till March 23, we plan to return more than 4,000 Kazakhstani tourists on 18 flights,» Tugzhanov said.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

