11 October 2022, 13:14

Kazakhstan to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The employees of the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine will be evacuated in coming days,» official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Embassy Aibek Smadiyarov said.

Earlier the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine urged the nationals of Kazakhstan to leave the country.

The Foreign Ministry verifies information on how many citizens of Kazakhstan are staying in Ukraine now.

«The Embassy continues its work. The point at issue is the evacuation of the embassy staff not the closing down of the embassy. This issue will be solved over the next few days,» he said.