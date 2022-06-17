Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan to establish visa-free regime with 100 countries

    17 June 2022, 15:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - It is expected that this year up to one million foreign tourists will visit Kazakhstan, Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said during the opening ceremony of the International Exhibition of Tourism, Sport, and Active Lifestyle taking place in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «This year, a record figure of 6.9mln tourists has been reached in domestic tourism in Kazakhstan. It is the highest figure since 2019. However, the highest number of foreign tourists is still to be reached. This year, it is expected that the country will receive from 500 thousand to up to one million foreign tourists. Border closures and restrictions which were in place due to the pandemic are now removed. A visa-free regime was reintroduced for 74 countries, with the figure planned to reach 100. Yesterday, e-visa insurance was resumed. The issue of introducing a visa-free regime for Iran, China, and India nationals is being considered,» said Yerkinbayev.

    Earlier it was reported that the Qazaqstan Live Fest 2022 had kicked off in Nur-Sultan for the first time.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Tourism Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Akmola region to repair 100 km of roadway
    Akmola region develops 65 tourism investment projects
    Astana hosts 7th round of political consultations btw Kazakhstani, South African FMs
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    4 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    5 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan