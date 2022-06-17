Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to establish visa-free regime with 100 countries

Adlet Seilkhanov
17 June 2022, 15:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - It is expected that this year up to one million foreign tourists will visit Kazakhstan, Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said during the opening ceremony of the International Exhibition of Tourism, Sport, and Active Lifestyle taking place in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This year, a record figure of 6.9mln tourists has been reached in domestic tourism in Kazakhstan. It is the highest figure since 2019. However, the highest number of foreign tourists is still to be reached. This year, it is expected that the country will receive from 500 thousand to up to one million foreign tourists. Border closures and restrictions which were in place due to the pandemic are now removed. A visa-free regime was reintroduced for 74 countries, with the figure planned to reach 100. Yesterday, e-visa insurance was resumed. The issue of introducing a visa-free regime for Iran, China, and India nationals is being considered,» said Yerkinbayev.

Earlier it was reported that the Qazaqstan Live Fest 2022 had kicked off in Nur-Sultan for the first time.


