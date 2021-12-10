Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to establish Technology and Innovation Support Centre

    10 December 2021, 16:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan developed the roadmap for updating intellectual property,» Kazakh Vice Minister of Justice Akerke Akhmetova said.

    She said intellectual property further development roadmap was developed for three years ahead. The roadmap includes development of a centralized Technology and Innovation Support Centre, development of a mechanism for international patenting grant scheme within the current innovation support projects, development of the potential of the institution of patent agents in Kazakhstan, etc.

    The roadmap will be implemented jointly with the concerned state bodies and organizations responsible for intellectual property protection.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Technology Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    Astana hosts 7th round of political consultations btw Kazakhstani, South African FMs
    Britain's health authority hails cancer blood test, identifying two-thirds of cancers
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region