    Kazakhstan to establish Presidential Literary Award for young writers

    20 January 2023, 12:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «This year Kazakhstan will establish a special Presidential Literary Award,» Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov said.

    «With a view to promote the Kazakh literary heritage and give a new impulse to Kazakhstani literature and publishing houses, the Aiboz National Literary Award will be established in Kazakhstan. Besides, the special Presidential Literary Award will be established to support young writers,» the minister told the board meeting.

    He added an international forum for workers of culture will be organized soon to adopt the international practice and raise their skills.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Government of Kazakhstan
