Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

Kazakhstan to establish Migration Committee

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 September 2021, 18:02
Kazakhstan to establish Migration Committee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will establish the Migration Committee at the Labour and Social Protection Ministry,» Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov announced at today’s press conference.

«It is essential to develop the country’s migration policy to build efficient labor market. To this end in his State-of-the-Nation Address the President set the task to develop a new migration policy concept. The new Migration Committee is being established,» Yeraly Tugzhanov said.

He also added that the current mechanism of payments to those resettling from the southern regions of Kazakhstan to the northern will be improved. They will be given land plots not only for housing construction but also for farming operations.


Kazakh President's state-of-the-nation address   Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches