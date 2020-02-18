Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to establish Centre for Monitoring, Analysis and Forecast in agro-industrial sector

    18 February 2020, 13:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will establish a unified, digitalized situation centre for monitoring, analysis and forecast in agro-industrial sector. CEO of the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Centre Toleutay Rakhimbekov said it at a roundtable meeting devoted to the issues of agrarian education and science development held in the Majilis today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Today we are working on establishment of a unified digitalized situation centre for monitoring, analysis and forecast in agro-industrial sector on the ground of our organization. The centre will be established by means of integration of all existing and new information systems of the Ministry of Agriculture,» Toleutay Rakhimbekov said and added that Kazakhstan still applies the forecast data of the U.S. Ministry of Agriculture.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development
