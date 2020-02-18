Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to establish Centre for Monitoring, Analysis and Forecast in agro-industrial sector

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 February 2020, 13:58
Kazakhstan to establish Centre for Monitoring, Analysis and Forecast in agro-industrial sector

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will establish a unified, digitalized situation centre for monitoring, analysis and forecast in agro-industrial sector. CEO of the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Centre Toleutay Rakhimbekov said it at a roundtable meeting devoted to the issues of agrarian education and science development held in the Majilis today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Today we are working on establishment of a unified digitalized situation centre for monitoring, analysis and forecast in agro-industrial sector on the ground of our organization. The centre will be established by means of integration of all existing and new information systems of the Ministry of Agriculture,» Toleutay Rakhimbekov said and added that Kazakhstan still applies the forecast data of the U.S. Ministry of Agriculture.


Government of Kazakhstan   Agro-industrial complex development  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies