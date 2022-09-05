Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to establish Akhmet Baiturssynov Award
5 September 2022 12:44

Kazakhstan to establish Akhmet Baiturssynov Award

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will establish the Akhmet Baiturssynov Award. The badge in honor of the great enlightener will be made by the yearend,» Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek said.

«The events dedicated to the jubilee of Akhmet Baiturssynov will further take place. A number of large projects are being developed. The commemorative stamp and a coin were prepared. The selected work of Akhmet Baiturssynov will be translated into Kazakh, Russian, English, and Turkish before yearend,» the Minister told the conference.

As earlier reported, an international conference themed Scientific heritage of Akhmet Baiturssynov and intellectual continuity of a New Kazakhstan started its work in the Kazakh capital. It brings together scientists, literary critics, and experts from Kazakhstan, Turkey, Hungary, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, the U.S., Uzbekistan, and Russia.

Its goal is to promote the experience, and scientific works of Akhmet Baiturssynov in a New Kazakhstan. The 12-volume works of the great enlightener will be published by the yearend.

Besides, it is planned to hold conferences in Paris and Istanbul. A monument to Akhmet Baityrssynov will unveil in Ankara, its official opening ceremony will be held by the yearend.


