Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Kazakhstan to establish Academy of the Leader of Nation

    14 August 2019, 18:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Academy of the Leader of Nation special organization will be established at the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan.

    It will orchestrate implementationof the new initiative Yel Umiti (The Future of the Nation), the Fund’s pressservce reports.

    As executivedirector of the Fund Asset Issekeshev said, the initiative is called to seekfor and support our gifted children and youth, including those living abroad. Manuals,educational and scholarship programs will be developed as part of realization ofthe initiative.

    17 centerswill be opened countrywide to find and render support to the talented youth.

    In twoyears to come it is planned to form the pool of 500 young leaders in spheressuch as science, economics, media, culture, sports, etc.

    The unitedcommunity of talented youth, leaders and their mentors will be also built.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties