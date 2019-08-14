Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Kazakhstan to establish Academy of the Leader of Nation

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 August 2019, 18:00
Kazakhstan to establish Academy of the Leader of Nation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Academy of the Leader of Nation special organization will be established at the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan.

It will orchestrate implementation of the new initiative Yel Umiti (The Future of the Nation), the Fund’s press servce reports.

As executive director of the Fund Asset Issekeshev said, the initiative is called to seek for and support our gifted children and youth, including those living abroad. Manuals, educational and scholarship programs will be developed as part of realization of the initiative.

17 centers will be opened countrywide to find and render support to the talented youth.

In two years to come it is planned to form the pool of 500 young leaders in spheres such as science, economics, media, culture, sports, etc.

The united community of talented youth, leaders and their mentors will be also built.

Education   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches