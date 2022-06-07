Kazakhstan to ensure food security regardless of weather conditions – PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – We see positive dynamics in sowing campaign, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said Tuesday at the Government’s meeting, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the session of the Cabinet, Premier Smailov stressed that qualitative and timely sowing campaign is essential for yielding ample harvest and ensuring food security in Kazakhstan. The Government, in his words, went the extra mile to provide the sector both with necessary equipment and funds to this end.

The Kazakh Prime Minister went on to note that supply chains disruption and rising prices at global food markets had led to an increase in price of seeds, fertilizers, repair parts and agricultural equipment.

In order to support local farmers, the Government made a decision to earmark additional 140 bln tenge for the sector. In addition, financing for forward purchase of agricultural produce has been doubled, Alikhan Smailov added.

An additional 298 bln tenge has been allotted for financing of the domestic agro-industrial complex as well as required amount of diesel fuel at a below-market level of 10-15% has been supplied.

Despite the fact Kazakhstan had been affected by drought last year, the country managed to meet its domestic demand and satisfy export needs, said Prime Minister Smailov. He also expressed confidence that this year Kazakhstan will ensure its food security regardless of weather conditions.



