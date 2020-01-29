Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitations Wed

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 January 2020, 07:44
Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitations Wed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is still influenced by the anticyclone which is set to bring today mainly weather without precipitations to the south, west, and northwest and cause snowfalls in the country’s eastern and central parts.

Fog, black ice, ground blizzard, and high wind are set to hit Zhambyl region.

Strong wind gusting 15-20, 23-28 m/s, snowstorms and fog are predicted to blanket East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.

Wind gusts up to 23 m/s are forecast to batter Pavlodar region.

Akmola, Mangistau regions are to brace for snowstorms and high wind at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

Fog and black ice are expected in Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions in the morning and evening.

Fog is to shroud Almaty, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.


Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty