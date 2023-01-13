Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.29 eur/kzt 501.21

    rub/kzt 6.87 cny/kzt 68.83
Weather:
Astana-14-16℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitations next 3 days

    13 January 2023, 12:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for January 14-16, Kazinform reports.

    Air temperature will slightly rise from -9-19 degrees Celsius at night to -5-17 degrees in the country’s west. Mercury will read -13-28 degrees in the northwest, -10-23 degrees in the north, -17-28 degrees in the central part of Kazakhstan, and -18-23 degrees in the east at night. It will be also warmer at night in the south, and air temperature at night will rise from -15-25 degrees to -13-21 degrees Celsius, from -20-38 to -15-26 degrees Celsius in the southeast.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to brace for snow and wind
    Zhambyl schools switch to distance learning
    Cold weather without precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan
    Bad weather forced to close 122 road sections in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 January 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 January 15. Today's Birthdays
    3 Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jan 15
    4 Daily COVID-19 count decreases twofold in Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakh FM meets Ambassador of Malaysia