Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitations Jan 19-21

18 January 2023, 10:54
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The northwestern cyclone still sets the tone in Kazakhstan. Over the next three days most of Kazakhstan is predicted to enjoy the weather without precipitations, while the country’s east and northeast are forecast to brace for snow, Kazhydromet reports.

Frosts will persist in the morning and at night. Air temperature will gradually rise during the day, it said in a statement.


