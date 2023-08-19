Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitation Sat

    19 August 2023, 08:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face weather without precipitation, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    Occasional rains, thundershowers, hail and squalls are in store for the country’s north and southwest.

    Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions are to brace for the scorching heat with mercury soaring up to 35-38 degrees Celsius.

    The extreme fire threat remains in Atyrau, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Almaty, Turkistan regions.

    The high fire threat remains in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Ulytau, Almaty, Akmola, Zhetysu regions.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Fri
    Ground frosts to form in 6 regions of Kazakhstan
    Unsteady weather to grip Kazakhstan
    Thunderstorms and hail to batter Kazakhstan Sep 5
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo