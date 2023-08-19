Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitation Sat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face weather without precipitation, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.



Occasional rains, thundershowers, hail and squalls are in store for the country’s north and southwest.

Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions are to brace for the scorching heat with mercury soaring up to 35-38 degrees Celsius.

The extreme fire threat remains in Atyrau, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Almaty, Turkistan regions.

The high fire threat remains in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Ulytau, Almaty, Akmola, Zhetysu regions.