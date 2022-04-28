Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan to enjoy warm weather

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 April 2022, 07:15
Kazakhstan to enjoy warm weather

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy today weather without precipitations, while the north, and southeast of Kazakhstan are to brace for rain, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind accompanied by dust storms is expected to sweep through the country’s south.

High wind of 15-20 m/s, 25 m/s is forecast to batter the mountainous areas of Turkestan region.

Strong wind gusting up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s is to roll through North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions. Wild is also expected in Almaty region up to 17-22, 25 m/s.

West Kazakhstan is also set to face high wind of 15-20m/s.

Kostanay region is predicted to brace for wind gusting 15-20, 23 m/s.

Atyrau region is to wake up to foggy streets today.

Fire threat remains high in Aktobe, Pavlodar regions locally.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan