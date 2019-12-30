Kazakhstan to enjoy warm weather on the first days of New Year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The weather fronts shifting from the Atlantic and the Mediterranean Sea will bring snowfalls, windstorms, strong west wind and black ice to Kazakhstan.

No freezing cold is expected the countrywide until January 5, 2020, Kazhydromet reports.

A fall in temperature in the northern, central and eastern regions will give way to a sharp rise in atmospheric temperature on the New Year night with mercury reading 0-8 degrees Celsius in the greater part of Kazakhstan, 0+10 degrees Celsius in the south.