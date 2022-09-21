Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Kazakhstan to enjoy warm and dry weather in 3 days coming

    21 September 2022, 14:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will enjoy Indian summer in the nearest three days, as daytime temperatures will be at +20+34°C, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    According to the met service, dry and warm weather will stay in most regions of the country, except for western regions, mountainous and piedmont areas of southeastern areas where intermittent rains with thunderstorms and strong wind are expected.

    The mercury will stay at +20+34°C in the daytime almost across entire country, although nights will be cooler.

    Slight recession of heat is forecast for western regions.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
    Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
    President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products