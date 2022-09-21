21 September 2022, 14:20

Kazakhstan to enjoy warm and dry weather in 3 days coming

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will enjoy Indian summer in the nearest three days, as daytime temperatures will be at +20+34°C, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the met service, dry and warm weather will stay in most regions of the country, except for western regions, mountainous and piedmont areas of southeastern areas where intermittent rains with thunderstorms and strong wind are expected.

The mercury will stay at +20+34°C in the daytime almost across entire country, although nights will be cooler.

Slight recession of heat is forecast for western regions.