Kazakhstan to enjoy rainless weather over next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The most part of Kazakhstan will enjoy rainless weather over the next three days. Ground frosts of 1-7 degrees Celsius are forecast for the country’s south, southeast, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Dust storms will sweep through the southern regions, while heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and hail will batter the country’s west on May 4-5.