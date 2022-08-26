Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to enjoy partly sunny dry weather Fri

    26 August 2022 07:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for August 26, 2022, Kazinform reports.

    The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy today partly sunny dry weather, while the country’s north, northwest, and southeast are to brace for thundershowers. High wind is forecast locally.

    Fire threat remains high locally in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Abai region.

    The scorching heat is expected to grip Atyrau region.

    As earlier reported, Mets issued a weather warning for seven regions of Kazakhstan.


