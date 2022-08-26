Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions
Kazakhstan to enjoy partly sunny dry weather Fri
26 August 2022 07:40

Kazakhstan to enjoy partly sunny dry weather Fri

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for August 26, 2022, Kazinform reports.

The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy today partly sunny dry weather, while the country’s north, northwest, and southeast are to brace for thundershowers. High wind is forecast locally.

Fire threat remains high locally in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Abai region.

The scorching heat is expected to grip Atyrau region.

As earlier reported, Mets issued a weather warning for seven regions of Kazakhstan.


Related news
Storm alert in effect in 16 regions of Kazakhstan
N Kazakhstan to brace for cold weather over next 3 days
Storm alert in store for 9 regions of Kazakhstan
Read also
Storm alert in effect in 16 regions of Kazakhstan
N Kazakhstan to brace for cold weather over next 3 days
Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28
Snow forecast for Kazakh capital and 2 rgns
Sleet expected in northern Kazakhstan Sep 27
Storm alert in store for 9 regions of Kazakhstan
Rains and wet snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 26
News Partner
Popular
1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28

News

Archive