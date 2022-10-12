Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to enjoy mild weather

    12 October 2022, 12:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Eastern part of Kazakhstan is forecast to further enjoy warm weather as the European anticyclone sets the tone. The country’s west and northwest are expected to brace for mainly cloudy and rainy weather and a cold spell, Kazhydromet reports.

    Mercury will read +15+20 degrees Celsius in the northern, central, and eastern regions of Kazakhstan, the air temperature will rise up to +20+25 degrees in the south, while a cold spell will grip the west, northwest, and north of the country with mercury standing at +6+15 degrees, it said in a statement.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan
