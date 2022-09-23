Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to enjoy fair weather Sep 24
23 September 2022, 23:00

Kazakhstan to enjoy fair weather Sep 24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Large anti-cyclone will still affect the weather in Kazakhstan on Saturday, September 24.

Mostly dry and sunny weather is expected on this day across the country. Frontal-type precipitation (rains and thunderstorms) will hit western regions and mountainous, piedmont areas of southeastern regions only. Wind speed increase is forecast across the country.

Fire risk remains extremely high in most areas of Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl regions, in southern, eastern areas of Aktobe region, in northwestern, northern and eastern areas of Abai region, in central areas of Pavlodar region, in eastern parts of Karaganda region, and in southern, eastern areas of Ulytau region.

Kostanay and Almaty regions are warned of high fire risk too.


