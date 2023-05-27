Kazakhstan to enjoy fair weather Sat

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 May 2023, 09:27
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Most of Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather without precipitation today, May 27. Only the southwest, east and southeast of the country will be doused by showers with thunderstorms, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, stiff wind will blow through the country. Chances of dust storm will be high in western Kazakhstan. Fog is forecast to blanket the north of the country at night and early in the morning.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Atyrau, east, center of Pavlodar, center, east of Kyzylorda, east of Karaganda, center of Ulytau, southwest of Aktobe, north of Abai and most of Kostanay regions.


