    Kazakhstan to enjoy fair weather Fri

    26 May 2023, 08:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy fair weather today, May 26, while the country’s west, north and southeast are to face thundershowers. High wind is forecast to sweep locally with dust storms predicted in the south and west, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    Fire threat remains high in the most of Atyrau, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Ulytau, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions.

    Rain and thunderstorms are forecast to batter Astana today. High wind gusting 15-20 m/s is to roll through the city. Air temperature is expected to stay at 20-22 degrees Celsius.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

