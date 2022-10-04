Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to enjoy dry autumn weather Oct 5

    4 October 2022, 23:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The northern anti-cyclone will bring mostly dry weather to Kazakhstan on October 5, Kazhydromet informs. Frontal-type precipitation (rain) is expected in western, southeastern regions only. A mix of rain and snow will hit mountainous areas of southeastern regions.

    Wind speed will increase across the republic. Dust storm is forecast in southern, southwestern regions. Foggy weather is predicted for eastern regionat night and mountainous areas of southeast of Kazakhstan.

    Frosts to -2°C will persist in mountainous areas of Zhambyl region, as well as in northern, eastern and central parts of Aktobe region. Ground frosts to -2°C are forecast in the north of Turkistan region.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
