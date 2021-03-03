Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to encourage children’s interest in reading

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 March 2021, 22:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry developed a special concept to encourage children’s and youth interest in reading,» Vice Minister Nurkissa Daueshov said.

«Currently there are more than 11,000 libraries in Kazakhstan, including 4,000 subordinate to the Ministry. This year it is expected to increase the quantity and quality of children’s books,» the Vice Minister told the event held in Nur-Sultan.

He added that the special concept was developed to encourage children’s interest in reading. It is planned to hold about 10,000 various events within the year. Each month will be devoted to a certain theme. For example, this March is devoted to the Fairytale world. It is planned to publish 33 literary works for children as part of the festive events.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry declared 2021 as the Children’s and Youth Reading Support Year.

