Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan to elaborate rural development concept

    2 August 2022 13:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov set tasks as part of the 'Strong regions - the country’s development driver' national project, Kazinform reports.

    Following the Government meeting the Prime Minister assigned the National Economy, Industry and Infrastructure, Labour and Social Protection Ministries and concerned state bodies to provide timely fulfilment of the national project actions and indices.

    Besides, the Prime Minister tasked the National Economy Ministry and concerned state bodies as well as akimats to elaborate the draft rural development concept by October 1 this year. He also charged the akimats of the regions to support immigration in conformity with the national project indicators.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Government of Kazakhstan #Prime Minister of Kazakhstan #Economy #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Regions with worst roads named in Kazakhstan
    Over 11,000 resettled from south to north of Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan to prepare single-industry towns development roadmap
    Healthcare Minister announces COVID-19 ‘red area’ restrictions
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases