Kazakhstan to elaborate rural development concept

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov set tasks as part of the 'Strong regions - the country’s development driver' national project, Kazinform reports.

Following the Government meeting the Prime Minister assigned the National Economy, Industry and Infrastructure, Labour and Social Protection Ministries and concerned state bodies to provide timely fulfilment of the national project actions and indices.

Besides, the Prime Minister tasked the National Economy Ministry and concerned state bodies as well as akimats to elaborate the draft rural development concept by October 1 this year. He also charged the akimats of the regions to support immigration in conformity with the national project indicators.



