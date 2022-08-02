Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to elaborate rural development concept
2 August 2022 13:13

Kazakhstan to elaborate rural development concept

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov set tasks as part of the 'Strong regions - the country’s development driver' national project, Kazinform reports.

Following the Government meeting the Prime Minister assigned the National Economy, Industry and Infrastructure, Labour and Social Protection Ministries and concerned state bodies to provide timely fulfilment of the national project actions and indices.

Besides, the Prime Minister tasked the National Economy Ministry and concerned state bodies as well as akimats to elaborate the draft rural development concept by October 1 this year. He also charged the akimats of the regions to support immigration in conformity with the national project indicators.


Related news
Regions with worst roads named in Kazakhstan
Over 11,000 resettled from south to north of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan to prepare single-industry towns development roadmap
Read also
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases

News

Archive