Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Kazakhstan to elaborate agro-industrial complex development project

    6 October 2020, 17:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will elaborate the national agro-industrial complex development project for the five years ahead,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov said.

    In his State-of-the-Nation Address the Head of State set the Agriculture Ministry some tasks to give an impulse to the development of the country’s agro-industrial complex. The first is elaboration of the new five-year national agro-industrial complex development project. Its main goals are to saturate internal markets with socially important food products. Notably, the main approaches were defined to provide full market saturation by the end of 2023. Those steps were presented at today’s Government meeting.

    According to the Minister the complex plan for the market saturation with domestic foodstuff will be coordinated with the concerned state bodies in a month and submitted to the Government for approval.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Agro-industrial complex development Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev