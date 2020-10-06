Kazakhstan to elaborate agro-industrial complex development project

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will elaborate the national agro-industrial complex development project for the five years ahead,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov said.

In his State-of-the-Nation Address the Head of State set the Agriculture Ministry some tasks to give an impulse to the development of the country’s agro-industrial complex. The first is elaboration of the new five-year national agro-industrial complex development project. Its main goals are to saturate internal markets with socially important food products. Notably, the main approaches were defined to provide full market saturation by the end of 2023. Those steps were presented at today’s Government meeting.

According to the Minister the complex plan for the market saturation with domestic foodstuff will be coordinated with the concerned state bodies in a month and submitted to the Government for approval.