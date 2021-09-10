Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to ease quarantine since Sep 13

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 September 2021, 17:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kiyassov signed a new decree on gradual easing of coronavirus measures the countrywide, Kazinform reports.

The decree allows to increase public transport at rush hours to reduce passenger traffic flow and avoid crowds.

It also allows sports exercises for national teams, club teams with groups of no more than 30 people.

It decrees to hold sanitary and disinfection works at public transport, taxi, airports, children’s playgrounds, food and non-food markets and other public places.

It allows holding sessions offline with strict observance of sanitary rules.

Governors of Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent cities, as well as sanitary and epidemiological control departments of Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent cities are charged to ensure control over observance of quarantine measures, disinfection works at facilities allowed to work.

The decree takes effect at 00:00 September 13, 2021.


