    Kazakhstan to ease quarantine restrictions, resume int’l air service

    21 September 2021, 12:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread convened today for sitting chaired by Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov, primeminister.kz reports.

    It is allowed to hold commemorative, solemn family events (weddings, etc.), conferences, exhibitions with occupancy of 50% depending on the COVID-19 zones starting from September 27.

    Kazakhstan will resume and increase flight frequency with 16 countries of the world, namely, Russia, Turkey, the UAE, Uzbekistan, Germany, and others since September 27.

    Kazakhstan is to resume visa-free regime with 30 countries of the world with favorable epidemiological situation and high vaccination rates, such as Italy, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Denmark, and others.

    Besides, Tugzhanov charged to open vaccination rooms at the airports, railway stations, big markets to increase vaccination availability.

    Following the meeting Tugzhanov also set some tasks.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

