Kazakhstan to earmark extra KZT 55bln towards rural areas development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Extra 55 billion tenge are to be earmarked for implementation of the Auyl – el besigi (Village is the cradle of the country) Program this year, Vice Minister of National Economy Bauyrzhan Omarbekov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This year 143 billion tenge was allotted for the development of rural areas as part of the program. Over 1,500 projects are set to be implemented in 736 villages across Kazakhstan. Additional 55 billion tenge will be earmarked in 2023,» Vice Minister Omarbekov said at a press briefing at the Central Communications Service.

According to the Vice Minister, this will help implement over 120 projects in housing and utilities infrastructure, 275 projects in social infrastructure and 1,300 projects in transport infrastructure.

