    Kazakhstan to earmark billions to develop villages

    2 September 2019, 12:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to earmark additional funds for the implementation of the Auyl – yel besigi (Village is the cradle of the country) project, Kazinform reports.

    While delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address on Monday President Tokayev instructed the Government to earmark additional 90 billion tenge to be spent on the project in next three years.

    That means that spending on the project will total 120 billion tenge, including 30 billion tenge which has been allotted earlier this year.

    According to President Tokayev, the funds will be spent on the solution of infrastructural problems, namely transport, water supply system, gasification, repair and construction of schools, hospitals and sports grounds.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

