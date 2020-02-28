Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to draw special attention to using domestic products

    28 February 2020, 12:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The local content share in the Samruk Kazyna purchases increased up to 60%,» Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told the Samruk Business Forum underway in Nur-Sultan.

    «The Fund purchases domestic products through the confessional lending programs and The economy of simple things programme initiated by First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. As of today, the local content grew up to 60%,» the PM said.

    «Another highlight aimed at improving the work is the use of domestic building materials and equipment. To this end, the Government and the Fund will draw special attention to applying national standards and domestic products. For this reason the Government proceeds to elaborate corresponding draft laws,« the PM said.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Economy
