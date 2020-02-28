Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to draw special attention to using domestic products

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 February 2020, 12:34
Kazakhstan to draw special attention to using domestic products

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The local content share in the Samruk Kazyna purchases increased up to 60%,» Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told the Samruk Business Forum underway in Nur-Sultan.

«The Fund purchases domestic products through the confessional lending programs and The economy of simple things programme initiated by First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. As of today, the local content grew up to 60%,» the PM said.

«Another highlight aimed at improving the work is the use of domestic building materials and equipment. To this end, the Government and the Fund will draw special attention to applying national standards and domestic products. For this reason the Government proceeds to elaborate corresponding draft laws,« the PM said.


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital