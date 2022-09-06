Kazakhstan to draft new Tax Code in 2023

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov revealed the plans to reboot the country's tax regulation, Kazinform reports.

«The draft Tax Code will be developed next year in order to reboot fiscal regulation. A new Budget Code will be elaborated for further reduction of bureaucracy in budget planning and improvement of inter-budget relations,» the Minister said.

Besides, the Law On Public Procurements, which prioritizes quality more than the lowest prices of purchased goods, works, and services, will be adopted in Kazakhstan.