    Kazakhstan to draft National Plan to implement President’s Address

    2 September 2021, 11:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The National Plan will be drafted to implement the Kazakh President’s Address to the Nation,» Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told the Government meeting.

    Each state and local executive body should immediately start fulfilling the tasks and initiatives of the Head of State.

    The PM charged the National Economic Ministry to move forward proposals on the National Plan until September 3. The PM assigned to submit the draft National Plan by September 4 to the PM’s Office. The PM noted that the next meeting should debate the draft National Plan and submit it for the President’s approval.

    As earlier reported, on September 1, Head of State Kasym-Jomart Tokayev delivered the State-of-the-Nation Address.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

