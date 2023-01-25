Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
25 January 2023, 15:18
Kazakhstan to double number of children doing sports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Number of Kazakhstani children engaged in sports activities should be increased, believes Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Altai Kulginov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the extended session of the board of the Ministry of Culture and Sports on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Kulginov urged the ministry to speed up the drafting of a new concept of sports development outlining all tasks it faces.

Utmost attention should be paid to engaging teenagers and youth in sports activities and nurturing professional athletes, he added.

As for specific figures, Altai Kulginov stressed that the concept will cover the upcoming seven-year period. In his words, the ultimate goal is to double the number of children doing sports.

To this end, Deputy Prime Minister Kulginov tasked the ministry to work on the issue with local executive bodies and make corresponding decisions.


